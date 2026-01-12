Iran is looking at freedom; US ready to help: US President Donald Trump

Washington DC: Amid the protests in Iran, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (local time) that the United States stands ready to help the Middle-Eastern country, which is looking at “Freedom” like never before.

He made the remarks in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said, “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!” He also reshared a post by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who was responding to Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s post saying, “The United States supports the brave people of Iran”.

Graham said, “Well said Rubio. This is truly not the Obama administration when it comes to standing up to the Iranian ayatollah and his religious Nazi henchmen, and standing behind the people of Iran protesting for a better life. To the regime leadership: your brutality against the great people of Iran will not go unchallenged. Make Iran Great Again”. (ANI)

