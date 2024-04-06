Iran Issues warning to US, Prepares to Strike Israel Following Syria Attack

IRAN: Iran has asked the United States to “step aside” as they get ready to respond to an alleged Israeli attack on their consulate in Syria.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah, Iran’s main proxy in the Middle East warned Israel that they are ready for a war.
In a message to the US, Iran warned against getting involved in what they called a trap set by Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian President’s deputy chief of staff for political affairs, wrote that the US should stay out of the situation to avoid being targeted.
Taking to X Jamshidi wrote, “In a written message, the Islamic Republic of Iran warns US leadership not to get dragged in Netanyahu's trap for US: Stay away so you won't get hurt. In response, the US asked Iran not to target American facilities.”
In reply to Mohammad Jamshidi’s earning, a US Department official said that Washington cautioned Iran not to use the Syria attack as an excuse to attack US personnel and buildings.
Meanwhile, Iran has placed its military personnel on “full high alert” due to speculation about a possible retaliatory attack against Israel following the strike on Iran’s consulate in Syria.
The officials stated that Iran had chosen to launch a direct attack on Israel in retaliation for the airstrike in Syria, aiming to create a deterrent effect.
Earlier, a building in Syria housing Iran’s consulate was destroyed by an alleged Israeli airstrike on Monday, which resulted in the deaths of two Iranian generals and five other officers.
The attack, which rocked the Syrian capital, has left Iran reeling and vowing a robust response.
As tensions escalate between the two regional adversaries, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, affirmed that Iran reserves the right to retaliate and will determine the nature of its response to the aggression.
ALSO WATCH: