Iran Issues warning to US, Prepares to Strike Israel Following Syria Attack

IRAN: Iran has asked the United States to “step aside” as they get ready to respond to an alleged Israeli attack on their consulate in Syria.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah, Iran’s main proxy in the Middle East warned Israel that they are ready for a war.

In a message to the US, Iran warned against getting involved in what they called a trap set by Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian President’s deputy chief of staff for political affairs, wrote that the US should stay out of the situation to avoid being targeted.