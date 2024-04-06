Assam: 4 Youth Congress Leaders Quit In Nagaon Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

GUWAHATI: In another blow to the grand old party, four leaders from Nagaon district have left the Congress party ahead of Lok Sabha Elections in Assam.
Three general secretaries of the Nagaon district Congress, named Liyaqat Choudhury, Irshad Haq, and Shabnam Bhuiyan, have announced that they are resigning from the party on April 6.
Furthermore, Nizamul Haq, the general secretary of the Zila Youth Congress, also announced his resignation from the party.
The Congress party is facing more problems as many important and senior leaders have left and joined the BJP, adding to the string of resignations they have already exposed.
Earlier, three leaders resigned the party before the Lok Sabha elections.
The three leaders are Manisha Baruah, who was the General Secretary of the Congress party in the Tinsukia district; Amlan Parashar, who held the position of General Secretary in the Youth Congress; and Kaustav Borkotoky, who served as the Vice-President of the Tinsukia District Congress.
The reason for their departure from the party is not clear yet, but there are speculations that they might join the ruling BJP.
The APCC had removed Pronab Kumar Baruah from his position as president of the Tinsukia District Congress. This action was taken due to allegations that he was involved in activities that were harmful to the party’s interests.
Naruah later joined the BJP, along with former APCC general secretary Brinchi Neog and senior Congress leaders Mahesh Moran and Thomas Baruah.
They joined the BJP in a ceremony attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Congress leader Anjan Bora was rumored to formally accede to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. Announced at a press conference by Anjan Bora and his supporters at Hotel Li-Place, Biswanath, Bora garnered massive support in the last assembly elections, amassing over 60,000 votes while contesting from the Biswanath assembly constituency.
