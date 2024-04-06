Assam: 4 Youth Congress Leaders Quit In Nagaon Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

GUWAHATI: In another blow to the grand old party, four leaders from Nagaon district have left the Congress party ahead of Lok Sabha Elections in Assam.

Three general secretaries of the Nagaon district Congress, named Liyaqat Choudhury, Irshad Haq, and Shabnam Bhuiyan, have announced that they are resigning from the party on April 6.

Furthermore, Nizamul Haq, the general secretary of the Zila Youth Congress, also announced his resignation from the party.

The Congress party is facing more problems as many important and senior leaders have left and joined the BJP, adding to the string of resignations they have already exposed.