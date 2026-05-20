Iran lawmakers draft bill offering €50 million reward for Trump’s assassination

TEHRAN: Tensions in the Middle East have escalated sharply after Iranian lawmakers began drafting legislation that would formalise retaliation against senior American and Israeli figures following the February 28 strike that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to reports cited by The Telegraph UK, the proposed bill, titled "Reciprocal Action by Military and Security Forces of the Islamic Republic," seeks to establish a €50 million reward for anyone who assassinates former US President Donald Trump.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of Iran's national security commission, said Tehran considers Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Admiral Brad Cooper of US Central Command responsible for Khamenei's death. Iranian officials insist these figures must face what they described as "confrontation and reciprocal action."

Mahmoud Nabavian, deputy chairman of Iran's parliamentary National Security Committee, described the proposed law as a major shift in Iran's strategy toward its enemies. He warned that any future military action against Iran or its leadership would trigger retaliation not only against the US and Israel but also against regional Arab governments aligned with them. In a social media post, Nabavian condemned threats against Iran's leadership and military commanders.

Anti-Trump hostility in Iran has intensified since the 2020 killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and has reportedly worsened following Khamenei's death. The hostility has also spread into cyberspace, with the hacking group "Handala" reportedly offering a separate $50 million reward for the "elimination" of Trump and Netanyahu.

The White House has responded with strong warnings. Earlier this year, Trump stated that if Iran attempted to act on its threats, the United States would "wipe them off the face of the Earth."

Despite the hostile rhetoric, indirect diplomacy between Tehran and Washington reportedly continues. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that negotiations mediated through Pakistan are ongoing, with both sides exchanging proposals. Reports suggest the US is demanding limits on Iran's nuclear programme and enriched uranium stockpiles, while Iran seeks sanctions relief, release of frozen assets, an end to military operations in the region, and recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

Also Read: White House unveils United States-China accords on trade and Iran, silent on Taiwan