White House unveils United States-China accords on trade and Iran, silent on Taiwan

WASHINGTON DC: The White House has released an official fact sheet outlining the key outcomes of US President Donald Trump's recent State visit to China, highlighting major agreements on trade, investment, and international security. However, the document notably omitted any mention of Taiwan, despite the issue reportedly dominating discussions between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to the fact sheet, the United States and China agreed to establish two new institutional platforms - the "US-China Board of Trade" and the "US-China Board of Investment" - aimed at managing and streamlining bilateral economic and investment relations. The move is intended to strengthen coordination between the world's two largest economies amid ongoing global economic uncertainty.

On international security matters, both leaders reportedly agreed that Iran "cannot have a nuclear weapon." They also called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and stated that no country or organization should be allowed to impose tolls on the critical shipping route, reflecting concerns over global energy security and maritime trade.

The fact sheet further stated that Trump is expected to host Xi in Washington later this year, while both governments pledged support for each other's hosting responsibilities during upcoming G20 and APEC summits.

A major economic highlight was China's commitment to address US concerns over supply chain vulnerabilities and shortages of rare earth minerals and critical materials, including yttrium, scandium, neodymium, and indium. Beijing also approved an initial purchase of 200 Boeing aircraft for Chinese airlines, marking the first significant order of American-made Boeing planes since 2017.

Additionally, China committed to purchasing at least USD 17 billion worth of American agricultural products annually from 2026 to 2028, beyond existing soybean agreements reached in 2025. Trade restrictions were also eased, with Beijing restoring market access for more than 400 American beef facilities and lifting poultry import bans from US states cleared of bird flu concerns.

Despite the emphasis on "strategic stability" and economic cooperation, Taiwan's omission from the official document drew attention. Reports suggest Xi warned Trump during private talks that mishandling Taiwan could lead to direct conflict between Washington and Beijing. After leaving China, Trump acknowledged that Taiwan was extensively discussed and indicated he was reconsidering a previously approved US defence package for Taipei after objections from Xi.

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