Iran leader urges compensation for US-Israeli ‘crimes’

TEHRAN: Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has stressed the need for "serious" efforts to pursue the Iranian people's rights and ensure the payment of compensation for the damages inflicted on the country during the US-Israeli attacks.

The issues were highlighted in a meeting between the supreme leader and the country's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, according to a statement published on the leader's website on Saturday.

Among the issues underlined during the meeting were promoting justice, safeguarding public rights, fighting corruption and its root causes effectively, handling judicial cases promptly, precisely and decisively, enforcing judicial rulings in a timely and deterrent manner, and bringing about a "comprehensive and tangible" transformation in the country's judicial apparatus. The other matters included the necessity to draw up plans and make efforts to decisively fight crimes as well as to seriously pursue the restoration of the Iranian people's rights and compensation for the material and non-material damages resulting from the "crimes perpetrated by the US-Israeli criminals," reports Xinhua news agency. On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the region, and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday raised the prospect of renewed military strikes against Iran, claiming that the United States could seize all of the country's oil or even take over the entire country.

"Iran is not able to do much now. And we could, if we wanted to, just take all of the oil," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a rally in Florida. "We could take the whole country." (IANS)