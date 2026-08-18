Iran, Oman Agree on New Safe Maritime Route Through Strait of Hormuz

Tehran: Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that Iran and Oman have agreed on the map of the new route for maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. He made the remarks at a weekly press conference in Tehran while elaborating on the latest progress of negotiations between Iran and Oman on the designation of a safe route for passage through the strait.

Baghaei said the two countries are supposed to finalise the agreement in the form of a package comprising the map and a joint statement, Xinhua News Agency reported.

He attributed the protraction of the process to the issue's complexity, "the number of the players" seeking to influence the process, and "attempts by certain malicious parties." Baghaei said Tehran and Muscat are continuing the talks with seriousness, and exchanging their views on the joint statement's text, adding that both sides want to develop a mechanism capable of safeguarding their interests, addressing their concerns and taking into account considerations regarding international shipping.

Commenting on the Iran-US memorandum of understanding signed on June 18, Baghaei said that under the deal, the two countries were scheduled to hold negotiations on Tehran's nuclear issue and the removal of sanctions within a 60-day period, which ends on Monday; however, the negotiations never started, which he blamed on the US "flagrant and extensive violations" of the deal. (IANS)

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