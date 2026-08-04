Iran president Masoud Pezeshkian says necessary to make US adhere to MoU

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran must "compel" the United States to remain committed to the peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries.

He made the remarks in a post on social media platform X, saying that there is a consonance among members of Iran's Supreme National Security Council on the MoU.

Pezeshkian said he believes the MoU will be the focal point of Iran's foreign relations in the future, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We must strive to compel the enemy to adhere to what it has signed. The security of the country, region and our allies will improve with this MoU," he said.

Meanwhile, Iran's Acting Defense Minister Seyed Majid Ebn Al-Reza said Sunday that Tehran perceives every "enemy" threat as "real and noteworthy," rejecting any characterization of them as mere psychological warfare.

"We will neither be surprised nor remain passive. We use threats as a basis to increase our preparedness, strengthen our deterrence, and develop our power," Al-Reza wrote on social media platform X after U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier that he had agreed to hold off fresh attacks against Iran.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States was "locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II," but held off after being "asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries," citing a forthcoming deal that would include the "Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat." (IANS)

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