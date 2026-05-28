Main battleground today is the economic war: Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian

TEHRAN: In a bid to fortify domestic resilience amidst ongoing hostilities, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for a major revitalisation of the national economy, placing the private sector at the forefront of the country’s defence strategy.

Addressing representatives of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Pezeshkian emphasised that the geopolitical friction confronting the Islamic Republic has fundamentally shifted towards financial destabilisation.

“The main battleground today is the economic war,” Pezeshkian said as per Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The Iranian President underscored that empowering local business leaders and bolstering independent commerce is vital to sustaining state sovereignty against punitive foreign interventions.

“We believe the more capable, agile, and active the private sector is, the stronger the country’s economic foundation will become, and the greater our national power will be in the face of external pressures and threats,” he said.

Connecting the ongoing military standoffs to domestic fiscal pressures, Pezeshkian argued that Washington and Tel Aviv have pivoted their strategy towards systemic economic sabotage after failing to secure definitive victories on the conventional battlefield.

According to the President, this strategic shift by Western adversaries is a direct consequence of their inability to break Iranian defences through armed force alone.

“After failing to achieve its objectives on the military front, the enemy has focused on damaging the country’s economic resilience and disrupting the livelihoods of the people.” (ANI)

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