Iran President says Abu Dhabi-Tehran 'agreed to put past behind, look to future'

NEW DELHI: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, while concluding his visit to India for the 18th BRICS Summit, said Tehran and Abu Dhabi had agreed to "put the past behind" and look towards the future, as the two sides held talks on the sidelines of the summit in New Delhi.

In a series of posts on X, the Embassy of Iran in India quoted Pezeshkian as saying, "We had a good conversation with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and agreed to put the past behind us and look to the future. We also had discussions with the Presidents of Russia and China, which were mostly brief exchanges. A promising outlook for the expansion of economic cooperation is taking shape."

Pezeshkian's remarks came after he met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, in a significant diplomatic engagement between Iran and the United Arab Emirates amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

During his visit, Pezeshkian also held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the BRICS Summit. (ANI)

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