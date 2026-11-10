Iran Reaffirms Two-Day Plan for Hormuz Strait Reopening Amid US Negotiations

TEHRAN: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday the country's two-day plan for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is still on the table.

"Our position regarding the negotiations is completely clear and transparent. Iran's two-day plan per se is indicative of the country's utmost good faith," Baghaei said at a weekly press conference in Tehran. He added the plan is the "most logical proposal" available, stressing that if the United States meets Iran's demands, the West Asia region will witness the unfolding of positive events within two days and security will be restored. He emphasised that the United States should really make its decision "if it has correctly understood its people's message."

Iran conveyed to the United States a seven-day proposed plan in September to cease hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The country later voiced its readiness to reduce the proposal's implementation period to two days should Washington meet Tehran's conditions.

US President Donald Trump said that renewed military strikes on Iran were "highly unlikely" as long as negotiations made progress, but did not rule out further military actions. In a phone interview with CNN, Trump claimed on Sunday that the United States had already dealt a severe blow to Iran and that further military action was "highly unlikely" to be necessary. (IANS)