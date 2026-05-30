Iran Rejects Donald Trump’s Push for Mandatory Expansion of Abraham Accords

NEW DELHI: Iran has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump’s sudden push to forcefully expand the Abraham Accords across the Middle East and South Asia, declaring that any durable peace framework must be built on “ground realities” rather than foreign pressure or artificial political shows.

In an interview with ANI, the Ambassador of Iran to India, Mohammad Fathali, warned that Washington’s efforts to impose normalisation agreements with Israel on regional nations will face severe challenges because they completely lack a true geopolitical foundation.

Ambassador Fathali’s remarks come directly after President Trump issued a sweeping mandate on his social media platform, Truth Social. In a lengthy post, Trump called it “mandatory” for several major Muslim and Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain, to simultaneously sign onto the Abraham Accords as part of a grand regional settlement tied to ongoing, backdoor negotiations with Tehran.

Fathali pointedly criticised this top-down American approach, stating that true stability can never be manufactured by external forces. “The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that any real framework for regional peace and stability must be built on the realities on the ground and the interests of the nations in the region,” Fathali told ANI. “Agreements that lack a real political and geopolitical foundation, and are instead designed based on short-term considerations and foreign pressure, will not be durable or sustainable.” (ANI)

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