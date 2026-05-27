Pakistan rejects signing Abraham Accords after US President Donald Trump's directive

ISLAMA\BAD: Pakistan has refused to commit to joining the Abraham Accords, with Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif stating that Islamabad would not support any agreement that conflicts with the country's "fundamental ideologies", reported Pakistani media.

In an interview with Pakistani broadcaster Samaa TV, Asif was asked about the possibility of Pakistan signing onto the Abraham Accords following reported pressure and diplomatic signalling by US President Donald Trump.

"Personally, I don't think we should join any such accord that clashes with our fundamental ideologies," Asif said during the interview.

Questioning the credibility of engagement with Israel, the Pakistani Defence Minister added, "How will you sit down with those people whose word cannot be trusted even for a single day?"

He further reiterated Islamabad's long-standing position on the issue, saying, "We have a very clear stance that this is not acceptable to us."

Asif also pointed to Pakistan's passport policy regarding Israel, underscoring the country's refusal to recognise the Jewish state (Israel). "And secondly, on our passports, we are the only country whose passports don't even include Israel's name," he said. (ANI)

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