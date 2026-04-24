Iran releases footage of IRGC seizing cargo ships in Strait of Hormuz

Tehran: The Iranian government has published footage purportedly documenting the seizure of a commercial container ship within the strategic waters of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

The visual evidence shows armed members of the Iranian military, wearing masks, scaling the hull of the cargo vessel to gain control of the deck. This escalation follows claims by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that their forces "captured two vessels in the strait on Wednesday".

Following the boarding operations, the military wing confirmed that the situation remained under their control, noting that "both ships were directed towards the Iranian coast". (ANI)

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