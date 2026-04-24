Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns US-Iran war could jeopardize Ukraine's missile defences

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that a prolonged conflict in Iran could jeopardise Ukraine's ability to secure vital anti-missile defence systems from the United States. In an interview with CNN, Zelenskyy explained that while Kyiv has received a limited supply of such weaponry due to constraints in US production, there has been no immediate disruption to current supplies or the provision of intelligence.

The Ukrainian leader noted that his country has been securing American hardware through the PURL programme, which allows NATO members to fund weapon purchases for Kyiv.

"Through this programme, we can include and buy anti-ballistic missiles for Patriot systems and some other weapons, which is very important for us. We don't have this...with our European neighbours," Zelenskyy told CNN.

However, he expressed concern that escalating instability in the Middle East could divert resources away from Ukraine's defence needs. "And of course, (given) the big challenge in the Middle East war and Iran, all these packages are at risk," he said.

Zelenskyy pointed out that the United States has supplied "only a small number" of these systems so far. He attributed the limited volume to manufacturing capacity, stating, "We had not too much. We understand why, because the production in the United States is not so big." (ANI)

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