Iran resumes strikes in Strait of Hormuz, commercial ships hit amid rising tensions

TEHRAN: Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, citing unnamed sources, on Tuesday reported that the Qatarti oil tanker "Al-Raqayat" was targeted after allegedly attempting to transit through the Omani route in the Strait of Hormuz with US Navy support while ignoring repeated Iranian warnings.

IRIB further highlighted Iran's longstanding position that "the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not return to what it was before the US attack on Iran", adding that the all transit through the Strait must follow routes announced by Iran, otherwise the security of vessels cannot be guaranteed.

The report came after the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report from a tanker travelling south near Oman along the Strait of Hormuz coast that had been struck by an unknown projectile, causing a fire.

Citing two US officials, Axios reported that, Iran's military fired at least two missiles at commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. One of the ships was reportedly struck near the Omani coast, while a second commercial vessel was also hit by an Iranian missile, a US official said.

Both vessels sustained significant damage, but no casualties were reported.

Axios reported that the strikes followed the expiry of a one-week agreement between the United States and Iran to halt strikes in the Strait of Hormuz.

The report added that Washington is likely to retaliate with strikes against Iranian targets. It also noted that indirect talks between the US and Iran held in Doha, Qatar, last week ended without significant progress on the issue of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

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