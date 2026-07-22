Iran retaliates after US strikes, targets American bases

Tehran: Iran’s armed forces said Tuesday that they have carried out missile and drone strikes against the US bases, assets and infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan following another round of US attacks on Iran. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in statements carried by its official news outlet Sepah News that its aerospace forces targeted US air defence systems, radar facilities, communications infrastructure and other military assets in Bahrain and Kuwait, as well as US military facilities in Jordan, Xinhua News Agency reported. The IRGC said the attacks were carried out in ‘’retaliation’ for recent US strikes on Iran and were intended to pave the way for broader missile and drone operations against US military targets in the region. Separately, Iran’s army said it launched missile and drone strikes against several US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, including Camp Arifjan, Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base and Shaikh Isa Air Base. (IANS)

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