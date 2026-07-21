Trump’s administration vows Iran mission will go on after deadly attack on base in Jordan

Washington: US President Donald Trump’s administration said that its military campaign against Iran would continue after two American service members were killed and another went missing in an Iranian attack on a US base in Jordan.

US forces responded with another round of airstrikes on Iran. The deaths were the first involving American troops since a US-Iran agreement collapsed weeks ago. Four other service members were injured but have since left hospital. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the deaths would not change the administration’s mission. “Yes, this mission will go on until the mission is done,” Wright told ABC News’ “This Week”. (IANS)

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