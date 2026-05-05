Iran reviews United States counter-proposal focused on ending ongoing conflict

TEHRAN: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has confirmed that officials are currently assessing a counter-proposal from the United States aimed at halting the ongoing conflict, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

Speaking at a press conference, Baghaei noted that "the US message was received through Pakistan" and stated that he "will not discuss the details of the issues raised at this time, because these issues are still under review."

The spokesperson highlighted the difficulties in the negotiation process, suggesting that the American approach of making "excessive and unreasonable demands" ensures the proposal "is not easy to review."

Addressing recent media coverage regarding Tehran's atomic ambitions, Baghaei dismissed reports concerning negotiations over its nuclear programme as being "mostly speculation."

As reported by Al Jazeera, the spokesperson clarified that "the issues raised about enrichment or nuclear materials are purely speculative" and emphasised that "at this stage, we are not talking about anything other than stopping the war completely."

He further noted that the path forward remains undecided, stating that "the direction we will take in the future will be determined in the future."

This development coincides with comments from US President Donald Trump, who on Sunday (local time) said that his representatives are having "very positive" discussions. Trump signalled continued diplomatic engagement even as both sides exchanged competing proposals on regional tensions. (ANI)

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