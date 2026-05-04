Iran says no vessel can pass Strait of Hormuz without approval, asserts military control

Tehran: Iran’s army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said that the country’s armed forces are controlling the Strait of Hormuz, and no friendly or hostile vessel can transit the waterway without their permission. Controlling the Strait of Hormuz is “an inherent right” of Iran, of which the country had not made use for years, Akraminia said, according to footage of his remarks carried by Iranian media. “At present, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps in the west and the country’s army in the east are controlling the strait with power, and no ship, friend or foe, will have the right to pass without the permission and authorization of our forces,” he said. (IANS)

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