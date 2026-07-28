Iran says exchange of messages with US continues through mediators

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the United States is exchanging messages with Iran through mediators, including Pakistan and Qatar, according to Iranian media reports, citing his remarks in an interview with Austrian broadcaster ORF.

Baghaei stressed in the interview that for any dialogue to be formed, the "proper ground" must be prepared, noting that the United States has destroyed such a ground, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Iranian media.

He accused Washington of violating "all its provisions" in practice under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States. The spokesman said Iran's current priority "is to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and protect its people against the war crimes that are being perpetrated by the United States." (IANS)

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