Iran to be at Forefront during discussions with Donald Trump: Benjamin Netanyahu

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump will feature all issues on the table, with Iran at the forefront.

Netanyahu described Trump as his "friend" and said that it is their eighth meeting since the latter was elected as the US President for the second time.

Prior to departing for the US along with his wife Sara Netanyahu, the Israeli PM said, "In our meeting, we will discuss all the issues on the table, with Iran at the forefront. Our goal is clear: to safeguard Israel's security, strengthen its power, and expand the circle of peace around us. I am embarking on this mission out of a deep commitment to ensure the security, strength, and future of the State of Israel." Netanyahu said that he will pay his last respects to late US Senator Lindsey Graham, whom he described as Israel's and his "true friend." (IANS)

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