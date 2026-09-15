Iran says seized US submarine is ‘spoils of war’, not confiscated asset

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Monday said that the American submarine taken by Iran was "captured as spoils of war", asserting that such spoils are legitimate, Iran's IRNA News Agency reported.

Speaking about the American submarine taken by Iran, Baghaei said, "It was not confiscated; it was captured as spoils of war, and such spoils are legitimate."

On Saudi Arabia's request to postpone the regional summit, Baghaei said that attributing the request to developments in Yemen was a deviation from the main roots of the crisis, as reported by the Iranian media.

"Saudi Arabia's request to postpone the regional summit and attribute it to developments in Yemen is a deviation from the main roots of the crisis," he said.

Baghaei added that Iran has always supported the roadmap agreed upon by the Yemeni parties and said the continuation of conflict between Islamic countries was in line with the "Zionist regime's goals for perpetuating insecurity", according to Iranian media. (ANI)

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