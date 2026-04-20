Iran says Strait of Hormuz blocked, demands end to United States naval blockade

Tehran: The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said that the Strait of Hormuz has been blocked since Saturday evening and will not reopen until the United States lifts its naval blockade on the waterway.

In a statement carried by its official news outlet Sepah News, the IGRC said that the move came after the United States violated its commitments under the two-week ceasefire, which took effect on April 8, and failed to end its naval blockade against Iranian vessels and ports, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IRGC Navy called on all vessels and their owners to follow official updates via its channel and VHF Channel 16, the international maritime distress, safety, and calling frequency. The statements by US President Donald Trump hold no credibility in the strait and the Gulf, it added.

The IRGC warned that no vessel should move from its anchorage in the Gulf or the Gulf of Oman, and any approach to the strait would be deemed “cooperation with the enemy” and targeted accordingly. (IANS)

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