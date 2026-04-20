India, United States to hold key trade talks in Washington, D.C. from April 20

New Delhi: A team of around a dozen Indian officials is set to arrive in Washington, D.C. on April 20 for a three-day round of negotiations with US authorities, marking the next step in discussions on the first phase of a proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA). The talks, scheduled from April 20 to April 22, will be led by India’s chief negotiator Darpan Jain, an additional secretary in the Department of Commerce, along with representatives from the customs department and the external affairs ministry. The upcoming discussions come against the backdrop of significant shifts in the US tariff regime. Following a ruling by the US Supreme Court against sweeping tariffs imposed earlier by President Donald Trump under emergency powers, the US administration introduced a temporary 10 percent tariff on imports from all countries for 150 days beginning February 24. (IANS)

Also Read: Collaboration key to solving India’s water crisis: Indian Plumbing Association (IPA)