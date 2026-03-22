Iran seeks complete and  lasting end to war: Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Iran is seeking “not a ceasefire, but a complete, comprehensive and lasting end to the war,” according to Kyodo News.

In a telephone interview with Kyodo News on Friday, Araghchi described the US-Israeli strikes on Iran as “an illegal, unprovoked act of aggression,” calling on the international community to take a stand against the attacks. The foreign minister noted that while several countries are attempting to mediate an end to the conflict, Iran has rejected calls for a temporary truce, insisting that any resolution must include guarantees against future attacks as well as compensation for the damage inflicted during the conflict, reports Xinhua, citing Kyodo News. Araghchi added that while diplomatic efforts are ongoing, the United States has yet to demonstrate its readiness for a genuine resolution.

The report also noted that Tehran is ready to facilitate the passage of Japanese vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy shipments, and that negotiations with Japan on the issue are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Araghchi has also issued a sharp warning to the United Kingdom on Saturday, stating that Tehran will respond if British involvement in the ongoing conflict escalates.

The statement comes amid rising tensions following reports that US forces have been granted access to British military bases. According to officials, Araghchi conveyed similar concerns during a phone call with UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, warning that such cooperation would be viewed as “participation in aggression” against Iran.

The UK government, however, has pushed back. In the same conversation, Cooper cautioned Iran against targeting “UK bases, territory or interests,” underscoring the risk of further escalation. (IANS)

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