Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi urges UN to explicitly condemn ‘ongoing aggression’

Tehran: Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, during his recent call with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, emphasised the "serious expectation" of the Iranian government and nation from the Secretary-General and the UN Security Council to adopt "stronger and more responsible positions" in explicitly condemning the "ongoing aggression and crimes committed" in the region, Iran's Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday.

Araghchi and Guterres spoke over the phone on Tuesday amid the escalating conflict in West Asia.

"During this call, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, elaborating on the various dimensions of the aggressive attack and American-Zionist war crimes, emphasised that during these attacks, civilian places including schools, hospitals, residential areas, as well as buildings and historical monuments had been targetted; actions that constitute a clear violation of international law and the fundamental principles of humanitarian law. Referring to the human consequences and extensive damages caused by these attacks, he called for a decisive and explicit condemnation of these actions by the international community and responsible institutions," the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday.

"Araghchi also, emphasising Iran's inherent right to defend itself against this imposed war, stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran had previously warned all relevant parties in the region and beyond that in the event of a US military action against Iran, it would inevitably target all American facilities and bases in the region, which would lead to the expansion of the war across the entire region," it added.

The Iranian Foreign Minister stated that such actions would be taken within the framework of the right to self-defence and based on the recognised norms of international law, and that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers defending the security and lives of its citizens a fundamental and inalienable responsibility.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran further, referring to the responsibilities of the United Nations towards maintaining international peace and security, emphasised the serious expectation of the Iranian government and nation from the Secretary-General and the UN Security Council to adopt stronger and more responsible positions in explicitly condemning the aggression and crimes committed, and noted that silence or inadequate reactions to such actions could pave the way for continued instability and escalation of tensions in the region," read the statement. (IANS)

