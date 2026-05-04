Iran sends 14-point peace plan to United States via Pakistan amid ceasefire push

Tehran: A 14-point response to a proposal from the United States has been submitted by Tehran, state media outlet Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

The Iranian proposal, which was reportedly delivered via a Pakistani intermediary, calls for “ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon,” according to Tasnim.

While the US reportedly proposed a two-month ceasefire, Tasnim noted that Tehran maintains “that the issues should be resolved within 30 days” and insists that diplomatic efforts must prioritise the “termination of the war” as opposed to simply extending a ceasefire.

The Iranian document follows a nine-point US proposal and covers various topics, including guarantees against military aggression and the withdrawal of US military forces from the region surrounding Iran.

The response further stipulates the release of frozen Iranian assets, the removal of sanctions, and the introduction of a “new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran’s state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who stated that the proposal was “aimed at the permanent end” of the conflict. “Now the ball is in the United States’ court to choose either the path of diplomacy or continuation of a confrontational approach,” Gharibabadi said.

Although Iranian officials have refrained from publicly discussing the specific details of the response, US President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that he would soon review the plan.

However, he remarked that he “can’t imagine that it would be acceptable.” (ANI)

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