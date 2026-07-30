Iran Slams US-Saudi Strikes in Iraq as ‘Criminal’ Violation of Sovereignty

Tehran: Iran on Wednesday strongly condemned the joint US-Saudi precision strikes on Iraq, accusing Washington and its regional allies of violating Iraqi sovereignty and holding them responsible for the consequences of what it described as "criminal, inhumane and provocative actions".

In a statement, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks targeted areas in Iraq, including facilities and locations belonging to official Iraqi institutions as well as processions and stations linked to Arbaeen pilgrims.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the aggressive attacks by the US and Saudi Arabia on some areas in Iraq, including against facilities and places belonging to official Iraqi institutions, as well as the processions and stations of the Arbaeen pilgrims," the statement said.

Iran alleged that the strikes represented an attack on Iraq's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling them a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

"These attacks are a clear attack on the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and a gross violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4, of the United Nations Charter and the fundamental rules of international law," the ministry added. The Iranian Foreign Ministry further accused the United States and Israel of seeking to expand conflict in West Asia and expressed support for the Iraqi government and people.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while expressing condolences for the martyrdom of a group of honourable Iraqi people during these aggressive attacks, emphasises the full support and solidarity of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the government and people of Iraq," it said.

This comes after US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a statement said that the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces and CENTCOM jointly carried out precision strikes against Iran-aligned militant sites in Iraq, targeting locations used for logistics and weapons operations. (ANI)

Also Read: Drone strike hits Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery amid escalating