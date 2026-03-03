Drone strike hits Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery amid escalating Iran-Israel conflict

Riyadh: The conflict between US-Israel and the Iranian regime has intensified on Monday. After a relative lull overnight, Iran launched new missile and drone strikes on Israel and other Gulf states. Multiple news outlets like Russia Today, Press TV Iran and Israel's I24 new reported a drone strike at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refining facility. The facility is among the world's largest oil export facilities, critical for global crude flows.

Jerusalem Post quoting a Semafor reporter said that a small, isolated fire is under control at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refining facility following what appeared to be a drone strike earlier in the morning. Iran's Press TV also reported an Iranian missile strike at the Salman Port in Bahrain. The Iranian media report claimed that the Port was being reportedly used for transporting American logistical equipment intended for use in a strike on Iran.

In its statement, Iran's IRGC issued an update on what the Iranians have dubbed Operation True Promise. According to the statement, "The tenth wave opened massive gates of fire upon the occupied territories with a maneuver of Khaibar missiles." (ANI)

