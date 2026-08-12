Iran ultimately forced the enemy to request negotiation: Seyyed Abbas Araghchi

TEHRAN: Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday said that Iran had proved itself to the world as a 'tough and invincible power' during the recent war with the US and ultimately "forced the enemy to request negotiations," according to Iranian news agency ISNA.

Speaking at the 'Cooperation and Synergy of Diplomacy and Health' meeting at the Iranian Ministry of Health on Tuesday, Araghchi said Iran's armed forces had made major sacrifices during the conflict with the US and Israel.

"Our armed forces sacrificed their lives and defeated the world's largest apparent army. This is not a slogan at all; it is a reality that the whole world admits," Araghchi said, according to ISNA.

He said the recent war had witnessed scenes of sacrifice and bravery across the country, with people continuing to perform their duties despite the conflict.

"No one thought that Iran could resist in this way against America and the cooperation of the Zionist regime [Israel], with the support of all Western countries and some other countries that we all know, and ultimately forced the enemy to request negotiations," he said. The Iranian Foreign Minister also said he had heard from officials of other countries that Iran had "created a miracle" and "surprised the whole world" through its resistance.

On diplomacy, Araghchi said Iran had demonstrated that it knew how to defend its rights, adding that officials had told him, "'You won the war, you won diplomacy'".

"In my opinion, we also won morality, honour, and dignity," Araghchi said, attributing the outcome to the sacrifice and resistance of the Iranian people, including medical staff who continued their work during the conflict. (ANI)

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