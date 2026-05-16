Hormuz open to all except those at war with Iran: Iranian FM Seyyed Abbas Araghchi

New Delhi: Addressing the intensifying maritime crisis in West Asia, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday clarified that the Strait of Hormuz remains accessible to global shipping, with the sole exception of vessels from nations "at war with" Tehran.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Araghchi acknowledged that the situation in the strategic corridor has become "very complicated," yet Iran has maintained a stance of conditional cooperation.

"As much as our concern, Hormuz is open to all except those vessels of those countries who are in war with us," the Iranian minister stated, while extending an olive branch to neutral trade by adding, "We are ready to help those who want to pass the Strait."

The Iranian Foreign Minister underscored that Tehran's objective is to preserve navigation, promising that "we will arrange safe passage of all vessels" once regional stability is restored.

He linked the return of maritime normalcy directly to the cessation of military friction, noting, "Once the aggression is ended, I am sure everything will go to normal."

In a significant geographical and legal assertion, Araghchi pointed out that the Hormuz Strait, a primary global oil chokepoint, is situated entirely between the territories of Iran and Oman, claiming that "there are no international waters" within the passage. This high-stakes diplomatic messaging unfolded during Araghchi's visit to India for the 18th BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (ANI)

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