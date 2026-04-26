Iran vows ‘decisive response’ if US continues its ‘blockade, piracy, maritime robbery’ in Gulf

TEHRAN: Iran on Saturday issued a strong warning to the United States, vowing a “decisive response” if Washington continues what it described as “blockade, piracy, and maritime robbery” in the Gulf region, particularly over the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian State Media Press TV reported.

According to Press TV, the statement was issued by Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country’s highest operational military command responsible for coordinating between the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

In its warning, the headquarters said the US would face consequences if it persisted with its actions in regional waters.

“Should the aggressor US military persist in blockade, piracy, and maritime robbery in the region, it can be certain that it will face a decisive response from Iran’s powerful armed forces,” the statement read, as quoted by Press TV.

It further claimed that Iran’s armed forces are currently at a higher level of readiness and deterrence capability than ever before, asserting preparedness to defend national sovereignty and strategic interests. “The United States must recognise that the armed forces of the Iran possess greater authority and readiness than ever before to defend national sovereignty, territory, and interests,” the statement added.

The headquarters further said Iranian forces are closely monitoring regional movements, including activities in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which remains a critical global energy transit route. “We remain prepared and resolved to monitor enemy movements and transit in the region, maintain management and control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and, in the event of any renewed aggression by American-Zionist enemies, inflict even more severe losses upon them,” it said. (ANI)

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