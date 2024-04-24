Iran vows ‘harsher’ response: Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has warned that his country will make a “harsher and more decisive” response should Israel make another mistake.

He made the remarks on Monday at a weekly press conference in the capital Tehran while commenting on Iran’s recent massive retaliatory military operation against Israel, which was carried out in response to a deadly Israeli strike on April 1 against the Iranian consulate in Syria, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kanaani said the Israeli attack on Iran’s diplomatic premises constituted an aggressive violation of international laws and regulations.

He stressed that Tehran deemed its retaliatory operation concluded and its objectives achieved, but “if Israel makes another mistake, Iran’s response will be harsher and more decisive”.

Turning to the explosions heard early Friday near the Iranian city of Isfahan in an apparent Israeli strike, Kanaani denounced the attack as “vexatious and malicious,” adding no party has yet claimed responsibility for it.

He noted that Iran’s air defence had carried out its duty and foiled the attack conducted by “a small flying object and micro air vehicle,” stressing the perpetrators did not achieve anything.

Commenting on Iran’s potential countermeasures in response to the incident, Kanaani said necessary actions had been taken and the incident did not warrant any follow-up. (IANS)

Also Read: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani calls for international action against Israel

Also Watch: