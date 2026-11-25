Tehran: Iran's Army Commander, Major General Amir Hatami, said on Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until Iran's seven conditions are met, warning that Tehran would tighten its control over the waterway and make conditions difficult for its adversaries, local media reported.

While addressing senior Army commanders on Tuesday, General Hatami said Iran's power in four dimensions - social, military, political and geopolitical- has overturned the calculations of the enemy, Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

He said that Iran has not allowed its adversaries to make the Iranians suffer alone from war, stressing that those who launched the war felt the impact at gas stations and in their homes. He stated that Iran would not bear the pain of war alone and that anyone who backs the enemy would also bear the cost.

Describing the Strait of Hormuz as an expression of Iran's geopolitical power and an important part of the country's overall power, Major General Amir Hatami warned that the strategic waterway will remain closed until seven conditions of Iran are fulfilled. (IANS)