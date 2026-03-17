Iran war rattles Washington, fuels oil price surge and political divide

WASHINGTON: The war with Iran is rattling Washington and pushing oil prices higher. Fighting in the Strait of Hormuz is disrupting global energy flows. The conflict is also widening political divisions in the United States.

The conflict, now in its third week, has disrupted energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz and triggered sharp debate across the US political spectrum over the strategy and consequences of the war.

Speaking on CNN's State of the Union, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said the United States had inflicted severe damage on Iran's military capabilities. "Militarily, the US military has decimated Iran's air force, their air defences, their missile capability, their missile production capability," Waltz said in the interview with CNN anchor Jake Tapper. "This has been a dominant victory, the likes of which we haven't seen in modern American military history."

Waltz also argued that Iran was becoming increasingly isolated diplomatically, citing support at the United Nations for condemning Iranian attacks on civilian infrastructure.

"The Iranian regime has never been more diplomatically isolated," he said. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has suggested the conflict could continue until Washington decides its objectives have been met. (IANS)

Also Read: Trump Says US Has Struck 7,000 Targets in Iran, Destroyed Air and Navy