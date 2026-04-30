Iran warns of ‘unprecedented military action’ if US seizure of Iran-linked vessels continues

TEHRAN: The continued US maritime “piracy and banditry” in the form of naval blockade against Iran will soon be met with “practical and unprecedented military action,” Iran’s state-run Press TV reported on Wednesday. Iran’s armed forces maintain that “patience has limits,” and a “punishing response” will be necessary if the United States continues its “illegal” naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, it said, citing a high-ranking security source, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the source, if the US “obstinacy and delusions” continue, and Iran’s conditions are rejected, the “enemy” should soon expect a different kind of response to the naval blockade, “which is akin to maritime banditry.” (IANS)

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