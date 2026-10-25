Iran warns US military vessels against entering Persian Gulf

TEHRAN: Amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington, Iran on Saturday warned that it will never allow US military vessels to enter the Persian Gulf, as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy claimed that two supertankers carrying more than 4.5 million barrels of crude oil combined had struck naval mines near the Strait of Hormuz.

As per Press TV, Chief of the General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi, said Iranian forces had rendered the US Navy ineffective in the region and challenged Washington's assertions that Iran's military capabilities had been significantly weakened.

"The US president must only dream of their military and army entering the Persian Gulf again. They will take this wish to their graves," Abdollahi said. The commander also questioned US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that Iran's nuclear facilities had been destroyed, asking why Washington continued to raise concerns about Tehran's nuclear programme if its facilities had already been eliminated. (ANI)