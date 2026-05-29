US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority under Economic Fury campaign

WASHINGTON: The Persian Gulf Strait Authority, an Iranian authority overseeing shipping control in the Strait of Hormuz, has been added to the Specially Designated Nationals List in a fresh sanction move under the US Economic Fury campaign, the US Treasury Department said.

In a press release posted on its website on Wednesday (local time), the department's Office of Foreign Assets Control claimed the Strait Authority sought to impose illegitimate tolls on commercial traffic and force vessels to follow Iranian direction in return for safe passage.

It also warned that anyone cooperating with the authority may be exposed to sanctions risk.

"The Iranian military's latest attempt to extort global maritime trade is proof that Economic Fury has left the regime desperate for cash," said US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. (IANS)

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