Iranian boat carrying drugs seized off Lakshadweep; 5 Pakistani nationals held

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat ATS, in a joint operation with the Indian Coast Guard and central intelligence agencies, seized approximately 526 kg of heroin and methamphetamine from an Iranian boat in Indian territorial waters west of Lakshadweep, with Gujarat Police saying wanted accused in India and drug smuggler Haji Salim and his associates had planned to send the consignment from Iran to India.

According to the Gujarat Police, the operation followed intelligence received on September 10 regarding a conspiracy to smuggle around 500 kg of methamphetamine and heroin into India. The consignment was reportedly to be transported by an Iranian boat named Azad and delivered to a Tamil Nadu-based boat in Indian territorial waters in the Mumbai-Kochi-Lakshadweep region.

The police said Haji Salim, a wanted accused in India and a drug smuggler, along with his associates, had planned to send the consignment aboard the Iranian boat within approximately 15 to 20 days.

The consignment was allegedly to be unloaded along the Tamil Nadu coastline and transported in smaller quantities through other vehicles for delivery to a Nigerian national in Punjab, the release said.

An advance payment towards the value of the consignment had reportedly already been made through the hawala channel, while the remaining amount was to be transferred through hawala following delivery.

The Gujarat ATS said it received information that a Nigerian national had held a meeting in Ahmedabad through an intermediary regarding the drug transaction, during which an order had reportedly been placed for approximately 500 kg of methamphetamine and heroin. (ANI)

Also Read: United States strikes Iranian missile launch sites, mine-laying boats amid fragile ceasefire