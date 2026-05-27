United States strikes Iranian missile launch sites, mine-laying boats amid fragile ceasefire

WASHINGTON: The US military struck missile launch sites and mine-laying boats in southern Iran on Monday, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"US forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," CENTCOM spokesperson Tim Hawkins said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines. US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire," he said.

The strikes threatened an already fragile ceasefire that began April 8 as the United States and Iran struggle to reach an accord to end a war that has rattled the global economy with a severe disruption of energy flows.

Iran has maintained controls on Gulf shipping through the Strait of Hormuz despite the US Navy enforcing a blockade on Iran's ports. (IANS)

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