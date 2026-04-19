Iranian Navy ready to inflict new defeats on its enemies: Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Tehran: Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on Saturday warned that the country’s “valiant navy” is ready to “inflict new bitter defeats on its enemies” as he congratulated everyone serving in the Iranian army on the occasion of Iran Army Day, which is also the birth anniversary of country’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“The victory of the Islamic Revolution can be considered to be a dividing line between two sections in the life of the Army. It should be seen as the end of a period of weakness what was imposed on the country’s courageous, truthful Army and soldiers by the enemies of this land and water and at the hands of traitors from inside the country,” the new Supreme Leader was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

Mojtaba Khamenei said that the army is “battling two leading armies of disbelief and arrogance” and has exposed their “weakness and humiliation” to the world.

Remembering his late father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba highlighted that the day also marked the birthday of their “illustrious, martyred leader”, describing him as “a unique person in our era.” He further praised the efforts of Ali Khamenei in protecting the army from dissolution since the first decade of the revolution, and his work in enhancing the Army’s capabilities.

According to the report, Mojtaba Khamenei also called for special attention to “heroic figures” from the past, including Qarani, Fallahi, Namjoo, Fakouri, Babaei, Sattari, Ardestani and Sayyid Shirazi along with Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi and Aziz Nasirzadeh.

He ended his message by wishing blessings on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, veterans, wounded soldiers and families of all the martyrs of this war. (IANS)

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