Mojtaba Khamenei hails ‘resounding triumphs’ by Iran

Tehran: Iranian state media Press TV said on Friday that the country launched its 66th wave of Operation True Promise 4, deploying 5 super-heavy and multi-warhead missiles. Meanwhile, reports have also emerged of drone and missile attacks and alerts in West Asia and the Gulf region.

According to the IRGC the 66th wave of Operation True Promise 4 featured deployment of a large-scale reprisal involving multiple missile systems targeting locations across Israel and US military positions in the region. In a statement on Friday, the Corps' Public Relations Office said the latest phase was carried out "successfully" striking targets in the heart and south of the occupied territories, including the city of Tel Aviv, as well as bases of the US military in the region.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces said that it had identified missiles that were launched from Iran towards Israel. In a post on X, it said that the defence systems are operating to intercept the threat and called on the public to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives. (ANI)

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