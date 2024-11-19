Iranian Nuclear Site Hit In Israeli Attack, Claims PM Benjamin Netanyahu

TEL AVIV: A site part of the Iranian nuclear programme was reportedly hit during an attack by Israeli forces on their military sites and military industrial facilities across the country on October 26. This was claimed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time. The attack was in retaliation to Iran’s missile attack on Israel on October 1.

Addressing the Israeli parliament, Netanyahu revealed that a ‘specific component’ of the Iranian nuclear programme had been struck during the attack.

As reported in The Times of Isreal, Netanyahu said, “It’s not a secret. It has been published. There is a specific component in their nuclear program that was hit in this attack”.