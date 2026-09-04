Iran's Army says struck US bases in UAE and Kuwait with drones, missiles

TEHRAN: Iran's Army said Thursday that its forces had struck US military bases in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait with missiles and kamikaze drones earlier in the day.

In a statement on its website, the army said the strikes were in revenge for the Iranian military personnel and civilians killed in recent US attacks against Iran.

It added that its forces targeted the US Army's satellite communications systems, equipment warehouses, and a fighter aircraft hangar at the Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait, causing damage to the communications systems and the hangar, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The army said it also struck the US troops and radar systems at the Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE, stressing that its forces' responses to any attack by the US Army will be "harsh and devastating, and will continue until achieving the ultimate victory and punishing the aggressor."

Kuwait on Thursday condemned repeated Iranian attacks on the country, saying the latest strike at dawn posed a "direct threat" to its security and stability.

In a statement on X, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said the attacks constituted a flagrant violation of the country's sovereignty and a grave breach of international law, the UN Charter, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

It described the continued attacks as a "dangerous escalation" that threatens regional security and stability and undermines diplomatic efforts to de-escalate and reduce tensions.

Kuwait reserves its full right to take "all necessary measures" to safeguard its sovereignty, maintain its security and defend its territory and vital installations against any aggression or threat, the ministry said. (IANS)

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