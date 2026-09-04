Israel threatens to hit Iran’s energy infrastructure if Tehran attacks

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened on Thursday to strike Iran's military and civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities, if Tehran attacks Israel.

In a video statement, Katz said that economic pressure and fears of unrest could push the Iranian leadership towards "desperate measures."

"An Iranian attack on Israel will free Israel from any existing restraint in attacking Iran," he said. "We will strike all national military and civilian infrastructure in Iran -- including energy infrastructure," Xinhua News Agency reported.

Katz said Israel was prepared "in defence and attack for any possibility" and threatened to "return Iran deep into the Stone Age and darkness." (IANS)

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