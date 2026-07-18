Iran’s IRGC claims strikes on US command centre in Syria

TEHRAN: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Friday that it carried retaliatory strikes against US special operations command centre in Syria, American weapons depots and launchers in Kuwait, and radar sites in Oman, local media reported.

In a statement, the IRGC said that the operations had started during the 11th, 12th and 13th waves of Operation Nasr-2. According to the statement, the 11th wave was dedicated to the deceased soldiers of Bampur in Iranshahr, adding that the forces, during this operation, carried out a surprise strike on the US special forces command centre in Syria’s al-Tanf region, Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported. In a separate statement, the IRGC’s Public Relations Department said that Iranian forces had started retaliatory strikes, first of which struck a missile defence surveillance radar, several US weapons depots, two HIMARS launchers, and a number of missiles, causing a large fire at a base hosting the US forces in Kuwait.(IANS)

Also Read: New Zealand bolsters ties with India in shift away from China