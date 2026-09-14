Iraq seizes drone launch equipment linked to Saudi pipeline attack

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security authorities say they have discovered and confiscated equipment believed to have been used to launch drones involved in an attack on Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline.

Lieutenant General Saad Maan, head of Iraq's Security Media Cell, said in a statement carried by the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Saturday that a joint intelligence and security operation had identified the launch site and recovered the equipment.

Maan said technical and forensic teams were still investigating the incident and working to determine who was responsible. Iraq's commander-in-chief has also authorised an Iranian request to participate in the investigation and examine the evidence collected so far.

According to Maan, Baghdad remains in contact with Saudi officials and is sharing relevant intelligence as the investigation progresses.

He stressed that Iraq would not allow its territory to be used to launch attacks against neighbouring countries. "Preventive sovereignty," he said, means Iraq must not only protect its own territory but also ensure that its land is not used as a platform for attacks or drawn into proxy conflicts. (Agencies)

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