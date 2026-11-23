TEHRAN/MANAMA: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Saturday night its aerospace force targeted the US radars at two air bases in Bahrain in retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

The "hybrid offensive" operation was in response to the continuation of the "aggression against and violation" of Iran's airspace, and targeted the Al-Riffa and Awali Sakhir air bases in Bahrain, the IRGC said in a statement on its official news outlet Sepah News.

The two radars belonging to the US Army's Patriot air defense systems at the air bases were hit in the attack, it said, adding that earlier in the day, an MQ-1 Predator drone and an MQ-9 Reaper drone both belonging to the "aggressive" US Army violated Iran's airspace, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IRGC warned that Iran's airspace is a red line for the country's armed forces and that its violation by any state or aggressive force will receive a "harsh and decisive" response from them. Minutes before the statement's release, the semi-official Fars news agency reported that the IRGC had attacked the Shaikh Isa and Al Juffair air bases in Bahrain in response to the US "enemy's" actions. It said earlier that several explosions were heard Saturday night in Iran's southern Sirik County, adding the blasts had come from the sea, but their nature remained unknown. Fars said the explosion sounds could be due to the firing of warning shots or "violating" vessels colliding with naval mines. (IANS)