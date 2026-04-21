IRGC forces United States troops to retreat from Hormuz after attack on ship: Iran media

TEHRAN: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has claimed that US forces stationed in the Sea of Oman were forced to retreat after firing at an Iranian merchant vessel, according to a report, Press TV reported.

According to the report, the US move was linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the return of Indian and British merchant ships, as well as control measures carried out by the IRGC.

It emphasised that the Americans were forced to retreat and leave the area following the "timely presence and rapid response" of IRGC naval units in support of the Iranian vessel, as per a report by Press TV. (ANI)

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